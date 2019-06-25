Anna Eileen Paternoster Sohn, 99, Fairbury, died at 8:29 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Eileen was born Dec. 20, 1919, in Anchor, the daughter of Paul and Pearl Smith Grosse. She married Walter “Bud” Paternoster on Sept. 7, 1940, in Nashua, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 1983. She then married Paul O. Sohn on Sept. 8, 1999, in Venice, Fla. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2016.

Survivors include one son, James (Michele) Paternoster, Fairbury; one daughter, Rebecca Debatin, Highland; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Iola Carter of Colfax.

She is also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ron Debatin.

