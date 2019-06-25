Gary Lee Garretson, 78, of Pontiac, passed away at 3:54 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home.

Gary was born March 22, 1941, in Streator, to LaVerne and Ruth M. (Baker) Garretson. He married Sharon K. Bockman, who survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her two children, Lori Anne (David) Wild of Anna, and Shelly Lynn (Brad) Bansberg of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; four grandchildren, Brandon Wild, Samantha Wild, Lauren Bansberg, and Jacob Bansberg; and two brothers, Richard (Sugie) Garretson of Cornell, and Larry Joe Garretson of Streator.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Michael Lee Garretson and Mark Steven Garretson.

In his childhood, Gary attended Lily School in rural Cornell. He was a graduate of Cornell High School and he later attended Illinois State University.

Gary served in the U.S. Army for 1962 to 1964 with the Hawk Missile Unit in Germany. He was a rifle marksman and was honored by the State of Missouri with an award for his service.

Gary was a farmer most of his life. He was a pilot and proud owner of a Piper Archer airplane and his own airstrip and hanger. In his youth, he enjoyed hunting pheasant. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed teaching his family to fish. He like to spend time golfing and hit a hole-in-one during one of his outings.

Gary was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontiac. Previously, he was a very active member of the Willow Springs United Methodist Church in Willow Springs, Mo., where he served on the Pastor Parish Committee and was well known for baking homemade bread for communion.

