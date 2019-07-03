John C. “Jack” Schroeder, 77, of Bloomington, died at 10:38 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded and private family services will be held at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, has charge of arrangements.

Jack was born April 10, 1942, in Normal, a son of John and Helen Schroeder. He married Kay Juhler on Feb. 14, 2001, in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are four stepdaughters, Kathy (Frank) Arbogast, Lori (Mike) Fairfield, both of Pontiac, Kim Russell of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Kelly (Paul) Legg of St. Charles; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Karen (Jim) Paranzino of Summerfield, Fla.; two brothers-in-law, Robert (Ruth) Juhler of Arlington, Texas and Phil Roberts of Belt, Mont.

Memorials may be left to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Mayo Clinic, or the Shriners.

