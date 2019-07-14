An angel amongst us, Antoinette Marie Boblak (Piet), returned to the heavens on July 2, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Anyone who knew Netty, for a moment or for a lifetime, was touched by her kind and generous heart. Rarely did one walk away without a special memory, a handmade gift, or an elated spirit after visiting her. Netty was able to find beauty in everyone and everything. The youngest babies felt comfort in her arms, her family and friends were safe and spoiled in her presence, and the elderly patients she cared for as a nurse for many years felt comfort in her kindness. Her beautiful spirit captured true appreciation for every natural presence, every musical note, every delectable bite, and every antiquity that held secrets of a meaningful past. She lived her motto, “Love One Another,” with every breath and inspires us all to do the same.

Netty is survived by her husband, James; her three children, James, Rebecca and Kenneth; her grandson, Moses; her remaining siblings and their families: John, Gloria, Diane, Mary, Peter, Joseph, James, Philip & Bartholomew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Regina and Andrew, and her brother, Andrew.

She will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL along with her parents Regina and Andrew Piet.

Memorial Gatherings:

Friday, July 26, 2019 at Palermo’s Restaurant 4849 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at The Old Bailey House 100 S Campbell St, Macomb, IL 61455. 4-7 p.m. Please RSVP to rebeccaboblak@gmail.com