Sandra Page Lybarger-Kirkpatrick, 76, of Macomb, Ill. passed away at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 31, 1943 in Bushnell, Illinois to Milton and Dorothy Burk-Lybarger.

She is survived by her son, Carlton Kirkpatrick and wife Leigha of Las Vegas, Nev. and three grandchildren, Colin, Sophia, and Christian Kirkpatrick.

Sandra was a very strong and loving mother-grandmother. She graduated from Bushnell-Prairie City HS, where she found her passion in athletics which carried into her adult life. Sandra was an avid golfer and a huge basketball & football fan! She was blessed with many close-lifelong friendships and will be missed by many.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Bushnell Mausoleum. Memorial contributions can be made to the McDonough District Hospital Hospice Program. Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com.