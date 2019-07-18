Hussain Marrar, 45, of Geneseo, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

Born August 26, 1973 in Kuwait, son of Mousa and Aysheh Marrar, Hussain moved to the U.S.A. in 1987. From the start, he watched over and guided his younger brothers and sisters in a new and unfamiliar place, because he understood his role as the big brother. Hussain graduated from Geneseo High School and completed his undergraduate degree in political science from Illinois State University, Bloomington. Hussain is survived by his son, Gavyn Marrar; brothers, Khalil (Sherry) Marrar, Hassan Marrar and Mohamad Marrar; his sisters, Faten Marrar and Shatha (Shaun) Williams; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, Mousa and Aysheh Marrar.

Private family services and burial to celebrate Hussain’s life will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo.