Bo Austin Harrison, 35, of Olney, passed away on July 17, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1983. He is survived by his parents, Candi and Kenny Harrison; sister, Kahla (Brandon) Dunker; and nephews Garrett and Luke Austin, who fondly called him “Neno”. He was engaged to Trish Williams and had a bond with her son Riley.

Bo graduated from East Richland High School in 2002 with honors. During this time, Bo was a determined weightlifting competitor and found joy and laughter while performing alongside his friends in the school band program.

After attending DePauw University, Bo returned to Olney to carry the torch in the family plumbing business. He immensely enjoyed working alongside his father.

Bo is remembered by his family and peers as a tender soul who adored connecting with older folks, playing and connecting with children, and caring for animals. Some of his favorite times were spent deer hunting with his father.

Old classmates and friends fondly remember Bo always wearing a smile, cracking jokes, and always being willing to share compassion and support for those in need.

No formal memorial services will be held. In honor of his wishes, Bo’s ashes will be spread in southern Illinois near his deer stand.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Olney, in honor of Bo’s love for animals.