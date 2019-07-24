Jennifer J. Wahls Beizer, 67, Conyers, Ga. and formerly of Chenoa, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after battling multiple myeloma.

Her funeral was held at Hope Community Fellowship Church in Loganville, Ga. on Saturday, July 20, with Pastor J. Brent Ross officiating.

Jennifer was born June 3, 1952, in Fairbury, a daughter of Vernon and Loralee Hinds Wahls. She had been married to Steve Beizer (deceased), and they were the parents of three children, Morgan Adams and Logan Beizer of Conyers, Ga., and Jafer Beizer of Summerville, Ga., all who survive her. Also surviving are her mother, Loralee, Pontiac; granddaughter, Audrey Adams of Conyers, Ga.; brothers Jeff (Judy) Wahls, Chenoa, and John (Vera) Wahls, Pontiac; nephews, Justin (Anna Lee) Wahls, Wellesley, Mass., and Aaron (Kristin) Wahls, Barrington; and great-niece and nephews, Ellen, Noah, John, Theo and Levi.

Jennifer’s father and twin brother, Jerry, preceded her in death.

Jennifer was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chenoa and also graduated from Chenoa High School. She attended Robert Morris Junior College. She always had a huge smile, treasured her loving family and friends and her time spent outdoors.