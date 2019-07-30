Russell E. Frakes, 90, of Plymouth, Ill. died at 5:17 p.m. Saturday July 27, 2019 at Culbertson Hospital in Rushville, Ill.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday August 3, 2019 at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. Burial will follow the visitation at Stoneking cemetery near Industry, Ill. Memorials may be made to his family to help with expenses.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. is handling arrangements.