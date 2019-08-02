Dorothy Ann (Henness) Wayland, age 78, of Colchester, Illinois, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Hutchinson, Kansas, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., September 9, 2019 at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Colchester, Illinois. Jones Mortuary is assisting the family with services.

Dorothy was born on September 26, 1940, in Colchester, Illinois, the daughter of John William and Lucia Brandt Crocker Henness. She grew up in a small one-room home filled with love, and a place where she and her brothers made many happy memories. Dorothy attended Colchester High School, where she formed many life long friendships. On September 28, 1956, she married Eugene Augustus Bodenhamer. Together, they raised their two sons and three daughters.

In her younger years, Dorothy took great joy in bringing up her children. She loved history and was the person who brought her family’s stories to life. She went on to marry her childhood friend, Richard Wayland in 2016. They made their home together in Colchester. Throughout her life, her happiest days were enjoyed in the presence of her family. Her final wish was to be returned to Colchester, to be laid to rest among her family, friends and in the community she loved.

Above all, Dorothy was greatly loved and her memory will always be treasured.

Surviving family members include her loving husband, Richard (Dick) Wayland; two sons, Troy Bodenhamer, Stephen Bodenhamer; three daughters, Lana VanHorn, Lori Arguelles, and Karen Claggett; nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Eugene Bodenhamer, and two brothers, William and Robert Henness.