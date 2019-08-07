Betty A. Grove, 85, of Canton, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her residence.

CANTON-Betty A. Grove, 85, of Canton, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Feb. 10, 1934 in Fairview to Frank and Sylvia (Thurman) McCracken. She first married Glenn Romine Jr. and later married James R. Grove in April 1959.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; one daughter, Connie S. Romine (Trobaugh); and one grandson, Kevin Scott Grove Jr.

Surviving are three children, Frank D. Romine, Debora (Roger Sheets) Grove and Kevin S. Grove; nine grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and her loving bedside companion, “Bear”, until her death.

Betty loved to bowl and was an avid pitch player at Canton Moose and the Elks Lodge. She also enjoyed fishing and dancing. Betty was a member of the Elks Lodge in Canton for many years. The family wishes to thank Lyn, Tanner and Teresa for the loving care they provided to Betty.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Canton Elks Lodge. Burial of ashes will be held at Foster Cemetery in rural Fairview on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com