Darol H. Johnston, DDS, 101, of Fairbury, passed away at 8:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. Pastor Dan Robertson will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Dr. Johnston was born Feb. 11, 1918, in Piper City, the son of Ollie and Charlotte Johnson Johnston. He married Jean M. Bocher on May 24, 1941, in Chicago. She died May 7, 2006.

Surviving are his children, Darol “Skip” Johnston of Fairbury, Deborah Holderer of Mahomet, Randolph Johnston of Chicago, Steven (Debra) Johnston of Peoria, Michelle “Mickey” (Dennis) Hallstein of Minier, and Janine Johnston of Lakeland, Fla.; grandchildren, Tim Holderer, Lisa Ervin, Chip Holderer, Suzanne Johnston, Alyssa Washington, Brenna Piquard, Kelsey Johnston, Stacy Bolen, Thad Hallstein, and Brook Maffett; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Phyllis Armfield, Bonnie Flessner, Betty Grosskreutz; and brothers, Mitchell, Everett and Marvin Johnston.

Dr. Johnston was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He was a past commander of the John Joda Post 154, American Legion and member of the VFW, Fairbury.

He graduated with a bachelor of science in 1940, from the University of Illinois. He then went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1942, also from the University of Illinois.

He began his dental practice in Fairbury in 1946, retiring in 1990, at the age of 72. He was a member of the McLean County Dental Society and was Past President of Livingston County Board of Health.

Dr. Johnston was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Fairbury, where he was a trustee, deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher.

He was also a member of the Fairbury Lions Club, where he served two terms as president, the Fairbury Jaycees, and past board member of Dominy Memorial Library, Fairbury.

Dr. Johnston loved music and was an avid Cubs fan for more than 90 years.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury, or SELCAS.

