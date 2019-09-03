Brandi J. (Wilhelm) Rudd, 46, of rural Ellisville, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 at her home following a short hard fought battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was born May 11, 1973 in Peoria, the daughter of Keith and DeYonne (Gladitsch) Wilhelm. She married Troy Rudd on Oct. 25, 2014 at their home in rural Ellisville. He survives along with her step-father and mother, Paul and DeYonne Farr of Table Grove; one son, Keith (Alaira) Allard of Lewistown; a step-daughter, Taylor Rudd of Washington; one sister, Tamra (Jason) Stambaugh of Cuba; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.

Brandi worked at IGI in Peoria for 20 years.

Brandi loved her nieces and nephews especially the babies. She enjoyed floating in ponds and fishing. She enjoyed the little things in life. Brandi was an avid Green Bay Packer fan like her father. She was known for her love of purses, perfume and candles. She also enjoyed playing cards, traveling with Troy and spending time with family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Wiley Lutheran Church at rural Ellisville with the Reverend Ardith Corsaw officiating. Burial will be at Wiley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Team Brandi Fund, Wiley Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice. To view Brandi’s life tribute video or to send online condolences visit www.henrylange.com.