A memorial service for Christopher Mark Larkin, 35, of Colorado Springs, Colo., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac. Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pontiac.

Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Christopher died at 8:37 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Born Dec. 1, 1983, in Madison, Ind., Chris was a son of George Thomas and Jane P. (Foreman) Larkin Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Jane Larkin of Pontiac; two brothers, Michael Larkin of Pontiac, and Glenn (Michelle) Larkin of Dwight; two nephews, Tristan and Peyton Larkin; two nieces, McKenna and Zoe Larkin.

He was preceded in death by his father and his paternal grandparents, George Thomas and Mary Cecelia Larkin Sr.

Chris was educated in Pontiac schools and was a security guard and maintenance man at the Promenade Shops at Briargate in Colorado Springs.

Memorials in Christopher’s name may be made to St. Mary’s School or OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

