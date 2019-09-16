Bernita J. Long, 92, of Canton, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.

CANTON – Bernita J. Long, 92, of Canton, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton. She was born on June 16, 1927 in Canton to Clayton M. and Catherine (Johnson) Westerfield. She married Beverly F. Long. He preceded her in death.

Bernita was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Samuel, Lawerence and James Westerfield; and one sister, Janet Hughbanks.

Surviving are two children, Kenneth E. (Nina) Long and Martha L. Enge both of Canton; three grandchildren, Keely (Mike) Vollmar of Canton, Brian (Amanda) Long of Morton and Eric (Stephanie) Enge of East Peoria; and four great-grandchildren.

Bernita worked at International Harvester from 1945 – 1951. She loved all family activities and spending her time as a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She was also a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Canton.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where a visitation will be held an hour prior. Rev. K. Bruce Rushing will officiate. Burial of ashes will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church 1895 Restoration Project.

