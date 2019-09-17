Dwane L. Ahrends, 77, of Graymont, passed away at 11:08 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

He was a member of Pontiac Bible Church where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Jarrod Bartholomew and Pastor Brian King officiating. Burial will follow services at Rooks Creek Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Dwane was born June 7, 1942, in Pontiac, a son of Ernest G. and Jenny L. Ziller Ahrends. He married Diane Vance on July 29, 1962, at the Pontiac United Methodist Church.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years; their children, Tammy (David) Schwerin of Flanagan, Dawn Millsap of Graymont, Troy Ahrends of Hollister, Mo., Darin (Krista) Ahrends of Ridgedale, Mo.; their grandchildren, Sarah (Misael) Aguirre, Edward, Elijah, Ezra, and Hope Millsap, and Shaylea and Jesslyn Ahrends; two great-grandsons, Dominic and Roman Aguirre; one brother, Lyle (Carol) Ahrends of Chenoa; two sisters, Marlyn (John) Martz of Michigan City, Ind., and Brenda (Merritt) Henkel of Flanagan; one sister-in-law, Navana Ahrends of Pontiac; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Larry Ahrends.

Dwane went to school at Graymont Grade School and graduated from Pontiac Township High School. He worked his whole career at Rooks Creek Grain Elevator starting in 1962, and eventually becoming manager.

Most mornings he enjoyed going to coffee with the farmers, catching up on the latest news. He liked to fish, hunt, play golf and search for arrowheads in the Rooks Creek Township area.

Family was important to Dwane. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pontiac Bible Church, 1611 W. Reynolds St., Pontiac, IL 61764.

