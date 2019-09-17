Elizabeth “Liz” Tolbert, 56, of Pontiac, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home surrounded in love by family. She courageously fought cancer for five years, finally winning the race as she has made it home to be with Jesus.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, with cremation rights to follow, according to her wishes. Pastor Shawn Jensen will officiate the services.

A visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Pontiac.

Liz was born Oct. 30, 1962, to Joseph and Pauline (Hall) Wiegand in Normal. She married her soulmate and the love of her life, William Tolbert, on Sept. 4, 1978, at The Nazarene Church in Pontiac. He survives her.

Also surviving are her children, Kim (Drew) Flynn of Vine Grove, Ky., Carrie (Jason Lee) Tolbert, Buddy (Megan Eaton) Tolbert, and Jacob Tolbert, all of Pontiac; grandchildren, Riley, Amy, and Raegan Flynn of Vine Grove, Ky., Cade Tolbert, Tyler Hawthorne, Zach, Ethan, and Emme Lee, Caeden and Neveah Eaton, all of Pontiac; and well as several “adopted” children and grandchildren.

Surviving siblings of Liz are Joe (Jennifer) Wiegand of Willis, Texas, Bill (Darlene) Wiegand of Cookeville, Tenn., Dinah (Jim) Leenders, Alice (Charlie) Crego, and Sandy (Mark) Lewis, all of Pontiac; and well as many dearly loved and adored nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Pauline Wiegand; one child lost at five months of pregnancy; one sister, Phyllis Hornbeck; two brothers-in-law, Mike Hendershott and Roy Tolbert; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Wiegand.

She was educated at Oswego, Paxton, and Colfax schools and attended Kankakee Community College.

Liz spent her career helping others in any way she could, from being a waitress and creating lifelong friendships, working at Futures Unlimited and helping people with disabilities achieve their full potential in life, finding employment in the community and advocating for their rights, Staffing Specialist at Manpower helping many people find jobs within the community and most recently a corporate HR manager for ATR, bringing lots of love and support to their facilities, where she found great joy and received an entire work “family” that was very dear to her.

Anyone who knew Liz knew she would go out of her way to help anyone. She would give anyone and everyone the opportunity to prove themselves and cheer them along the way. She opened her heart and home to many people, loving them as Jesus had called her to do.

Liz spent her free time with her husband, children and grandchildren, making memories and enjoying family time. She was known for always making sure a meal was prepared for anyone who walked into her house, as well as good wholesome conversation. Liz enjoyed bowling, traveling and sharing God’s word.

She was a member of Authentic Church in Pontiac where she spent Sunday mornings serving and participated in its Night to Shrine event. She was also a part of the Hunter Gerdes Memorial Golf Outing for St. Jude, where she wishes donations be made in his memory.

Liz would challenge each of us to live life thinking, “If you were to breathe your last breath today, would you make it to Heaven?” She would encourage everyone to live their life loving others, be the best you can be and look like Jesus in everything you do.