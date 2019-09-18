Thomas E. “Tom” Krones, 91, of Chenoa, died at 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Heritage Manor, Bloomington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chenoa. Cremation rites will be accorded follow the Mass and an inurnment at Calvary Cemetery, Chenoa, will be held at a later date.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. The rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. A second visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, has charge of arrangements.

Tom was born Nov. 19, 1927, in Danforth, a son of Joseph and Marie Reilly Krones. He married Lois M. Lambert on Nov. 26, 1955, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Joseph of Chenoa, Kevin (Lisa) of Gridley, Mark (Kathleen) of Carterville, and Julie in Minneapolis, Minn.; one brother, Steven (Patty) Krones of Gilman; two sisters, Helen (Gene) Bruens of Watseka, and Kathleen (Bob) Manahan of Gilman; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Tom served in the U.S. Army.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chenoa or the Chenoa Public Library.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.



