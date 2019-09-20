A graveside service for Robert “Bob” Garland, 80, of Pontiac, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, with Father Adam Cesarek of St. Mary’s Church officiating. Full military rites will be accorded at the gravesite. Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no visitation.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Bob died at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare in Pontiac.

A son of John and Virginia (Ramsey) Garland, Bob was born in Pontiac on April 2, 1939. He married Mary K. Nolan on Oct. 26, 1963, in Flanagan. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are two sons, Robert L. (Rhonda) Garland of Pontiac, and John A. (Shelli) Garland of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Kyle Garland, Tristan Garland, and Aidan McBride; one brother, Ole (Connie) Homme of Pontiac; and one sister, Marcia (Bill) Halpin of Pontiac.

Bob was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Stephanie Garland; two sisters; and three brothers.

Bob was educated in Pontiac schools and was a truck driver. He was an avid stock car and go-kart racing fan. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964, stationed at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Memorials in Bob’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Livingston County Humane Society.

