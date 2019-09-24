1944-2019



Johnie Edward Cowman, age 75, of Olney Illinois and formerly of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 2:19 AM – Monday, September 23, 2019, Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, Illinois.

Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 PM – Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Free Methodist Church in Newton, Illinois, with funeral services celebrating Johnie’s life to follow with Reverend Don Nichols and Pastor Roy Abbott officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in rural Claremont, Illinois. In loving memory of Johnie, memorials may be made to the Newton Free Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Johnie was born on April 29, 1944, in Olney, Illinois the son of Delbert and Bernice (Leathers) Cowman. He married Roberta Brown on October 5, 1973, at the Free Methodist Church in Newton, Illinois and she survives.

Johnie was a graduate of East Richland High School. He started his career as a truck driver at the age of 19, owning his own semi-truck. Johnie drove for many companies over the years before retiring, driving the longest for Yellow Freight starting out of Effingham and then relocating to the Chicago area in 1981. During his time on the road he became known by his CB handle “Buggy Whip”, a name he adopted from leather he hauled for Ettelbrick Shoe Company.

Johnie was a faithful member of the Free Methodist Church in Newton, where he was very active. He loved to sing, sharing his gift and the love of the Lord with others. He sang with his family at revivals and with numerous gospel quartets. His voice was heard for many years on Sunday mornings on the Olney radio station with Truths that Heal.

Johnie was known for his love of horses, giving buggy rides to many whether it be at a wedding, graduation or local festival.

Johnie loved telling stories, making his family and friends smile and laugh.

Johnie is survived by-

Wife of 45 years - Roberta Cowman of Olney, Illinois

Daughters - Tammy (Jim) Ash of Noble, Illinois; Debbie Wilson of Noble, Illinois and Jonette Parr of Olney, Illinois. Grandchildren - Jamie (Zach) Lukens; Whitney Ash; Hillary (James) Burgund; Josh (Lauren) Fox; Caleb Watkins; Megan Parr and Travis Elder

Great-grandchildren - Porter Lukens; Everly Lukens; Paisley Ash; Mabry Duvall; Rayleigh Duvall, Gentry Duvall; Graysen Duvall; Xzandrea Burgund; Brantley Burgund; Harper Fox; Jaxx Boatman and Mason Boatman

Sister-in-law - Carolyn Cowman of Olney, Illinois

Johnie was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Cowman and a grandson Logan Watkins.