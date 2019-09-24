1933-2019



Louise Turpin’s life was one of service, faith, and an unconditional love and compassion for others. She died peacefully on September 18, 2019 at Evergreen Place in Champaign, amid the loving care of her family.

Louise was born March 11, 1933, in Olney, Ill., to Ralph and Elizabeth VanMatre, and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where she was a member of the Tri Sigma sorority. On Aug. 16, 1952, she married Jim Turpin, and they raised their family of three children—Chris, Dan and Jayne—in Springfield and Champaign.

As Jim worked his way to becoming a noted radio sportscaster and on-air personality, Louise was an active community volunteer in areas for which she had a passion, such as the Springfield Art Association, Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site, and Presbyterian Women of the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign. She was a proud, longtime member of P.E.O. Chapter MM, and she enjoyed her work for a time in the international banking and safe deposit services at Busey Bank.

Some of Louise’s most important and impactful work was in support of research surrounding mental illness. Inspired to honor the memory of her brother, Joe, she was a vigorous advocate and served on the Board of Directors with the Developmental Services Center in Champaign. She also volunteered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). One of her most notable legacies was to have been part of the initial collaboration more than 20 years ago between the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign and Canaan Baptist Church in Urbana to start the annual Gospel Jazz Fest to benefit the Men and Women’s SAFE House, a substance abuse rehabilitation center.

Family and friends were at the heart of Louise’s life. Many cherished memories are preserved because of her informal role as family photographer. “Nana” enjoyed accompanying her grandchildren on short trips or to local theater performances (whether they were on stage or in the audience) and Illini volleyball games. For a long time, she sent more than 150 handwritten birthday and anniversary cards each year to loved ones.

Louise had a natural curiosity, was strong in her faith and always graciously accepting of everyone for who they are. Her twinkling eyes were a gift of joy, and her sweet, genuine smile was a lesson in gratitude to everyone she greeted.

The family wishes to thank Carle Hospice and Evergreen Place for their kindness, care, and support.

Louise’s parents, brother Joe VanMatre and sister Nan Shafer preceded her in death. She is survived by husband Jim Turpin; children Chris (Jim Lukeman), Dan (Suzanne Cross), and Jayne (Joe DeLuce); grandchildren Carly (Jason) Sakowski, Kendall (Evan) Williamson, Shayne, Quinn, Trey, Jenna, and Jordan; great-grandson Luka; brother Frank (Pat) VanMatre; and numerous nephews, nieces, and good friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, September 23 at the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign for a Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m. followed by a reception in Westminster Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Developmental Services Center.

Condolences may be made at www.morganmemorialhome.com.