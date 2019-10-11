John P. Wildermuth, 82, of Geneseo, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Trinity,

Rock Island. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at St.

John’s Lutheran Church, Edford Township. Pastor Timothy Nerud will officiate. Visitation for John will be held 2

– 4 p.m., Sunday, at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded

following the service and a private Committal Service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Oakwood

Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

John was born on November 2, 1936, the son of Marvin and Fern (Rogers) Wildermuth, in Osco, IL. He graduated

from Cambridge High School. On August 19, 1956, he was united in marriage to Carolyn M. Kane, at St. John’s

Lutheran Church. He was a lifetime farmer in rural Geneseo. His true love and passion were farming and raising

hogs. He was a past Elder at the church and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of the Henry County

Pork Producers and the Henry County Farm Bureau. John especially loved traveling with his wife, Carolyn.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Carolyn; daughter, Ann (John) Behrendt, Coralville, IA; son, Phil

(Melinda) Wildermuth, Geneseo, grandchildren, Abbey (Ryan Cathelyn) Wildermuth, Jordan (Alisha) Wildermuth,

Taylor (Bridgett) Wildermuth, Benjamin, Joshua, Zachary, Jacob, and Gabriel Behrendt; great-grandchildren,

Camille Wildermuth, Kane Feulling, Crosby Wildermuth, and Emory Wildermuth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Fern, and sister, Edith Wells. To share a message of sympathy

with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com