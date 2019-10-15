Betty Ann Natzke, 88, of Lake Zurich, formerly of Pontiac, passed away at 1:16 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Cedar Lake in Lake Zurich.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac, with Rev. Dr. Jay D. Carr officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Betty was born March 16, 1931, in Helena, Ark., the daughter of Julien and Mattie Mae (Gill) Collump. She married Arnold E. Natzke of Pontiac on Aug. 26, 1961, in Memphis, Tenn.

Betty is survived by her son, David and his wife, Jill Natzke of Mundelein; one granddaughter, Cydney Elizabeth Natzke; brother, Larry and his wife, Beverly Collump of Jackson, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Sherry Collump of Camden, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Betsy Collomp of Jonesboro, Ark.; and many beloved nices and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; her parents, Julien and Mattie Mae Collomp; her in-laws, George and Florence Natzke; her sister, Julia Stuppy and husband, Frank Stuppy; and brothers, Robert Collomp and Roy Collomp.

Betty was a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, earning her undergraduate degree and she received her masters degree in teaching from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville. She spent time teaching abroad for the Air Force and lived in a number of beautiful countries including Japan, Spain, Turkey and England. She met the love of her life, Arnold, in Turkey and they were married in August of 1961. She moved to Pontiac in 1961, and began teaching elementary school. She later became a school case worker for the Livingston County Special Services Unit where she touched the lives of many children and their families until her retirement.

Betty was a long-time member of the First Christian Church of Pontiac, where she taught children’s Sunday school for many years until she moved to northern Illinois in 2012, when she became a member of the United Methodist Church of Libertyville.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.