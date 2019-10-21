Donald Bucholtz, 86, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 16. 2019 at the Lamoine Retirement Community in Macomb, Illinois.

He was born July 7, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to August and Genevieve (Wysocki) Bucholtz; he married Lady Mae Battle on March 7, 1952. She survives.

Also surviving are her children, Debbie( Butch) Atwood of Greenville, Illinois, Karen Bucholtz of Macomb, Illinois, Jeff Bucholtz of Bloomington, Illinois, Keith (Sheri) Bucholtz of New Port Richey, Florida, Donna (Mark) Kroll of Evanston, Illinois; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis Bucholtz of Sarasota, Florida, a sister, Sylvia Watson of Roscommon, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lorraine Buchanan.

Don worked at NTN Bower for 58 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Church and a longstanding Choir member.

Don participated in bowling and golf leagues for many years. He loved to landscape and flower garden, he was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and loved to cook and eat good meals. Most of all, he was a wonderful, loving husband, father and grandfather and his happiest moments were spent with his family.

Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 at St. Paul Church. Father Adam Stimpson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday Oct. 25, at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home with a Wake Service at 4:45 p.m. Cremation has been accorded. Private burial of ashes will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery immediately after the Mass. Memorial Contributions to American Cancer Society or St. Paul’s School. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com