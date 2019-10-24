John D. Gilson, 42, formerly of Lewistown, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas, while staying with his sister.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — John D. Gilson, 42, formerly of Lewistown, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas, while staying with his sister. He was born on Aug. 15, 1977 in Canton to Denny and Joyce (Berry) Gilson. He married Julie Hillman; she survives.

Also surviving is his father; three step-children; one step-grandchild; two sisters, Tammy Cumpston of Canyon Lake, Texas, and Misty (Jim) Martin of Farmington; two nieces; two nephews; and three great-nephews.

John is preceded in death by his mother and paternal grandparents, Denver and Irene Gilson.

John worked for NTN Bower Corporation in Macomb for several years. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing sports. He will be remembered as an outstanding athlete in Lewistown Schools.

Cremation rites will be accorded with Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Sedgwick Funeral Homes in Crematory in Canton is in trusted with handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America for research towards the cure for Huntington’s Disease in memory of John.

To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com