John A. Pasley, 78, of Canton passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at his home in Canton.

CANTON – John A. Pasley, 78, of Canton passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at his home in Canton.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1941 in Petersburg to John H. and Lillian (Weidhumer) Pasley.

He is survived by his wife Diana (Vaultonburg), whom he married on May 10, 1986 in Dunfermline.

Also surviving are four children, Gregg Pasley, Grant (Melissa) Pasley, Chris (Amanda) Vaultonburg and Ronnie (Hillary) Pasley; three brothers, Joe Pasley, Albert “Poodie” Pasley and Gary Pasley; one sister, Donna Baker; and eight grandchildren, Todd (Jordan), Kelsey (Scott), Sierra, Paige (Taylor), Allysia, Erica, Jocelyn and Hadlee.

Preceding him in death are his parents; and four brothers, Fred Pasley, Glen Pasley, Ronald Pasley, and Robert Weidhuner.

John worked for Pschirrer Asphalt in Canton. He enjoyed selling produce, scrapping cars, going to all his children’s and grandchildren’s races, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Elk’s Lodge in Canton from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to South Fulton Counseling and Consulting Phoenix House, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, or to the family for a private burial of his ashes at a later date

To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com