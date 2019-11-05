Maxine E. Rhodes, 94, of Lewistown, passed away at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Sunset Manor in Canton.

LEWISTOWN — Maxine E. Rhodes, 94, of Lewistown, passed away at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Sunset Manor in Canton.

She was born Dec. 12, 1924 in the state of Oregon, the daughter of George and Louise (Pocock) Sponsler. She married Raymond Rhodes on Nov. 21, 1951 at Beardstown. He died July 21, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Allen and Robert Sponsler; and one sister, Mary Lou Sponsler. Survivors include one daughter, Karen (John) Ball of Lewistown; one granddaughter, Leigh (fiancé Brian Farmer) Ball of Lewistown; and one sister, Ruth Sponsler of Collinsville.

Maxine was a 1942 graduate of Lanphier High School where she was valedictorian of her class. She later graduated from Illinois State University and received her Masters degree from Western Illinois University. She began her teaching career in New Boston for two years before coming to Lewistown High School where she taught math 38 years, retiring in 1989. She then worked as a permanent substitute teacher and aide for Home Economics before she permanently retired at age 82. She was an active member of the Lewistown First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school for 50 years. She was a 62 year member of Alpha Lambda Chapter #35 (Delta Kappa Gamma) sorority where she served as past president and recording secretary.

Maxine was known for her love of her family, math, teaching, kids, shopping, ticket sales, reading mysteries and her extraordinary elephant collection.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown with Pastor Penny Frame officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewistown First Presbyterian Church.

To view Maxine’s life tribute video or to send condolences visit www.henrylange.com