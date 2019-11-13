BULLHEAD CITY, AZ – Bryan D. Kemp, 31, of Bullhead City, AZ, formerly of Galva, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7 at Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel in Bullhead City, AZ. A private visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established. Rux Funeral Home in Galva is assisting the family with local arrangements.



He was born November 23, 1987 in Brighton, CO. He married Rebecca Cadwell on February 20, 2009. Survivors include his wife of Bullhead City, AZ, his parents, Mark (Teresa) Kemp and Raelene Donnelley, his five children ranging in ages from 12 years to 3½ months; Anthony, Trevor, Tristen, Oliver and Liam, a sister, Melissa (Andrew) Skouge of Bailey, CO, half-sister, Stormy Clifton of Greely, CO, two step-brothers, Josh (Ginger) Knowles of Mackinaw, IL and Justin (Jessica) Knowles of LaFayette, IL, his uncle, Tim (Deb) Kemp of Galva, IL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Don and Nancy Kemp and maternal grandfather, Patrick Donnelley.



Bryan attended Galva schools where he played golf and basketball. He was manager of Dominos Pizza in Needles, CA. He enjoyed golfing, skateboarding, bowling in leagues and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.