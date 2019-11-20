Memorial services for Betty J. Criswell, 71 of Aledo, will be Wednesday, November 20th at 11:00 AM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Visitation is two hours prior to services. Burial will be in Candor Cemetery, rural Aledo. Memorials may be made to the College Avenue Presbyterian Church or the Churches of Mercer County Food Pantry. Betty died on Friday, November 15, 20129 at Mercer Manor surrounded by her family.

Betty Joan was born on December 9, 1947 in Rock Island, Illinois to Harold Burris & Opal Genevieve (Neal) Ruggles. She married David Criswell on February 1, 1988 in Hayward, Wisconsin.

Betty retired from the Mercer County Hospital Laboratory on March 2, 2007. In her spare time, she enjoyed walking, cooking, tending her flowers, feeding the birds, and most importantly, attending her grandchildren’s school events. In earlier years, Betty and Dave enjoyed snowmobiling trips. Betty was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Hospital Auxiliary.

