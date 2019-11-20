Lloyd Wayne “Charlie” Miller, 91, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019 at Wesley Village Healthcare Center in Macomb, Ill.

He was born Aug. 12, 1928 in McDonough County, Illinois to Howard and Lenora Larson Miller; he married Mary Lou Dakin on Aug. 18, 1954. She preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2011.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Scott and Paul Miller; a sister, Martina Thorman.

He is survived by his daughters, Kay (John) Wyne of Dallas, Tex.; Sara Settles of Macomb, Illinois; four grandchildren: Blake (Merriam) Wyne, Lindsay (Wesley) Henry, Lee Settles and Casey Settles; five great-grandchildren: Charlie, Peter and Ruthie Henry, and Oliver and Charlotte Wyne; a sister in-law, Beth Miller, brother in-law Lloyd Thorman, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Charlie graduated from Western High School in 1946 and Western Illinois University in 1950, then served in the US Army from 1951-1953.

He was a teacher, coach and principal at Blandinsville Jr. High, an independent contractor, building trades instructor at Macomb Senior High and building inspector for the City of Macomb.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Macomb Elks Club and Macomb American Legion, Four Rivers Bass Masters, and Gin Ridge Carving.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery with Military rites. Rev. Scott Grulke will officiate. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church or McDonough District Hospital Hospice Program. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.