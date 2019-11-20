Nancy Florea, 88, of Pekin, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Hallmark House in Pekin.

PEKIN — Nancy Florea, 88, of Pekin, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the Hallmark House in Pekin.

She was born on Dec. 18, 1930 in Canton to Elmer and Flossie (Loveland) Murphy.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George C. Florea on Sept. 16, 2019, whom she married on Sept. 8, 1956 in Canton. Also preceding her death were her parents; four brothers, Bobby Murphy, Lester Murphy and infants Chester Murphy and Lloyd Murphy; and four sisters, Lillian Oliver, Linda Green, Beverly Layne and Sharon Southwood.

Surviving are three children, Lisa (John) Watkins of Pekin, Walter (Jane) Florea of Rockford and Marvin Florea of Canton; four grandchildren, Bill (Rachel), April, Erica and Austin,; and a sister, Donna White of Peoria.

Nancy worked with her sister Donna at the Southern BBQ in Canton and later at Caterpillar. She was then a homemaker for 20 years until returning to work at JC Penney’s when it opened its Canton store. She retired after 17 years. She enjoyed her gardens and flower beds. She was a wonderful baker and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She always worked her puzzle books and crossword puzzles daily.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Foster Cemetery in rural Fairview at 10 a.m. the Reverend Micah Garnett will officiate the service. Memorials may be made to Central Illinois Kidney Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 235 Morton, IL 61550.

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton is assisting with arrangements.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com