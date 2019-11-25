James W. “J.R.” Righter, 73, of Odell, passed away at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, surrounded by his family.

A memorial visitation will be held frm 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home with full military honors to follow.

Jim was born June 1, 19346, in New Lenox, to Walter P. and M. Adelaide (Guest0 Righter. He married Toni McCue on June 19, 1984. She survives in Odell.

He is also survived by his children, James (Lisa) Mehrkens of Fairbury, Chastity (Nicholas) Pick of Chenoa, Sally Diemer of Bloomington, Amy (Kris) Bachtold of Forrest, and Hedda (Soby) Kuriakose of Mundelein; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim was a graduate of Saunemin High School, Class of 1964. He spent his entire working career as an over-the-road truck driver until his retirement. He also co-owned and operated the Garden Path in rural Odell with his wife.

Jim was inducted into the U.S. Army on April 20, 1966, and proudly served during the Vietnam War until being honorably discharged on April 19, 1972.

He enjoyed playing poker with family and friends. He was an enthusiast of go-cart racing. He loved his cats and never met a stranger in his life. He also enjoyed being a vendor at the Ottawa Farmer's Market.

Memorials may be made to any military veteran organization of the donor's choice.

