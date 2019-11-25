BLOOMINGTON — Richard Sterling Hetherington, 74, Bloomington, and formerly of Fairbury, died at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his residence in Bloomington.

His graveside service for immediate family will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Avoca Township Cemetery, Fairbury, with full military rites conducted by the Fairbury and Chenoa VFW posts.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Mr. Hetherington was born Dec. 3, 1944, in Fairbury, the son of Thomas and Emma Martin Hetherington. He married Sharon Herrin on Nov. 22, 1969, in Forrest. She survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving is a daughter, Bobbie Hetherington; a granddaughter, both of Bloomington; four brothers, Tommy, Emery, and Jimmy (Audrey) Hetherington, all of Fairbury, and Danny (Dollie) Hetherington, Punta Gorda, Fla.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Law and Lindy Croft; and two brothers, Ed and David “Arlo” Hetherington.

Mr. Hetherington served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Illinois Cancer Care, Trust and Hope Program, 3105 Magory Dr., Bloomington, IL 61704.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.