Springfield, IL-Sharon R. Weis, 80, of Springfield, passed away at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Friday, November 22, 2019.

She was born in Olney, IL June 30, 1939 the daughter of Morris and Captolia (Totten) Jennings. Sharon earned her Bachelor Degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University.

After she moved to Springfield to teach at Laketown Elementary School, she met Rev. James Weis, a professor at Concordia Lutheran Seminary. They married November 23, 1984. He preceded her in death, January 4, 2017. Her parents and an infant brother, Gayland Keith Jennings also preceded her in death. Sharon retired from teaching in 1994.

Sharon was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Seeker’s Bible Class and in earlier years, taught Sunday school. Sharon enjoyed her career and in retirement continued to keep up with her colleagues having lunch and other retiree events.

Surviving are her brother, Homer Jennings or Lincoln, AL, two nephews; Mark (Cindy) Jennings of Olney, IL and Michael (Christine) Jennings of Tuscaloosa, AL, three great nieces, two great nephews and several cousins.

The family will greet friends at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church 2645 Old Jacksonville Rd. Springfield, IL on Friday, November 29, 2910 from 9:30 am until the time of funeral services at 10:30 am. Rev. Joshua T. Traxel will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Friday, November 29, 2019 in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Olney IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bischfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home. 217-544-5424