Sherrie Lynn Wade, age 41, of Mattoon, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Funeral service will be at 7 PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 in the chapel of Thrasher Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Sherrie was born on February 1, 1978 in Olney, the daughter of David and Barbara (Thomann) Wade.

She worked as a Certified Public Accountant for Doehring Winders and Co. in Mattoon. She loved taking care of her cat, Blaze. She also enjoyed reading books. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and everyone that knew her.

Sherrie is survived by her parents David and Barbara Wade of Noble; twin sister Carrie Wade of Decatur; brother Daren Wade (Heather) of Avon, IN; nephew Liam Wade; grandpa Fritz Thomann of Olney; close friend Matt Clarkson of Mattoon.

She was preceded in death by her Grandma and Grandad Lola and Frank Wade and Grandma Irene Thomann.

Memorials can be sent to American Heart Association in memory of Sherrie Wade.

