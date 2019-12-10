Ruth Helen Essex, 90, of Farmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family’s love on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor from pneumonia and cerebral amyloid angiopathy due to Alzheimer’s.

FARMINGTON – Ruth Helen Essex, 90, of Farmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family’s love on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor from pneumonia and cerebral amyloid angiopathy due to Alzheimer’s. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929 in Peoria, the youngest child of Ben and Lucy (Cox) Ewalt. She married John H. Essex on Nov. 26, 1950 at the Farmington United Methodist Church; he preceded her in death on June 2, 2002. The family prefers to think she was waiting all week to join her husband at his heavenly birthday party. What an entrance that must have been.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Jeff and Jayson Essex; three brothers; Bruce, Paul and Elwood; and two sisters, Eleanor and Esther.

Surviving are three children, Jennifer (Mark) Andrews of Trivoli, Joel Essex of Farmington and Judy Essex of Canton; two daughters-in-law, Mary Essex Brennan and Candis Essex Fralick; seven grandchildren, Nathan (Cindy), Jared (Kelly), Chad (Jesse), Kyle (Laura), McKenzie (Brad), Jade and Justin; nine great-grandchildren, Trinity, Hannah, Ava, Quinn, Coraline, Ben, Bekah, Ella and Brogan; sister-in-law, Marlyn Ewalt of Canton; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; beloved childhood friend, Bobbi Routson; and beloved friend and Farmington Country Manor roommate, Carol Danz.

Ruth was a lifelong resident of Farmington. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1949. She worked for Block and Kuhl in Peoria after high school and then met John and married him the following fall. Ruth was a dedicated mother to her 5-J’s even though she would at times spout out the wrong sibling’s name, which made everyone laugh. She never missed a sporting event, music or band concerts, school plays and was a room mother for over 12 years straight.

Ruth has an infectious smile that drew strangers in. She was well known for her cooking, baking and decorating skills. She was a 50-year member of the Farmington Women of the Moose and Daughters of Rebekah Lodge. Ruth enjoyed her retirement years with her husband and family at their cabin on the Mississippi River, fishing and sitting around bonfires laughing and passing down stories to cherish.

Special thank you to the staff at Farmington Country Manor and Vitas Hospice for their comfort and support during this time.

Please join the family in celebrating her life at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington where a visitation will be an hour prior. Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. Burial will follow at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli. Ruth loved children, her community and Christmas so the family would be honored if, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Farmington Hope Chest or the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100.

