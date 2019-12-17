Jimmie Woodall, 92, of Fairview, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy.

FAIRVIEW — Jimmie Woodall, 92, of Fairview, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy.

He was born June 19, 1927 in Alsey, the son of Cornelius and Leta Gauges Woodall. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Maxine Guinnane, on Aug. 24, 1946; she survives.

He is also survived by his sons, Gerald “Jerry” (Janet) Woodall of Anacortes, Washington, and Donald “Don” (Sally) Woodall of Sparta; his daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Yurkovich of Paw Paw; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his younger sister, Dorothy Woodall Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his older brother, Harold Woodall.

Mr. Woodall was schooled in Alsey & Winchester and played football and basketball while Maxine was his favorite cheerleader. He volunteered for service in the Merchant Marines in the spring of his high school senior year, 1945. He served on the Liberty Ship “Francis E. Willard” in the Pacific Theater from April 1945 to December 1945 until an injury to his back made him ineligible for sea duty. Upon returning home he became draft eligible and joined the Army. He served in the 24th Infantry Division as an MP during the Japanese Occupation from October 1946 till March 1948. Following his service to his country, Jimmie spent his life farming in the Fairview area and drove a school bus for 20 years. He and Maxine enjoyed traveling and camping in their camper van, playing a mean game of “pitch” and watching sports.

A private graveside service will be held at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of the arrangements.