Richard “Keith” Girls, 75 of Reynolds, IL died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church. Burial is in the Buffalo Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where memorials may be left to the Buffalo Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born January 14, 1944 in Muscatine, Iowa to Burton and Betty Bull Girls. Keith graduated from Rockridge High School and attended Muscatine Community College. He married Deborah Pearson November 7, 1964 in Edgington.

Keith was a former insurance agent for Country Companies in Aledo. He farmed in the Edgington area for over 50 years and raised tomatoes for H.J. Heinz Company in Muscatine for 25 years.

He was a member of the Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church and was a 4H leader in Rock Island County. For many years, he raised Belgian draft horses and was a member of the Belgian Draft Horse Association. He enjoyed deer hunting, especially with his grandsons and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Keith spent his 50th wedding anniversary at a state volleyball tournament.

Survivors include his wife: Debby; two daughters: Lisa (Mike) Emendorfer of Plattville, WI; Dana (Ben) Murphy of Aledo; five grandchildren: Logan and Rachel Emendorfer; Hank Connor, Curtis VanWinkle and Trenten Murphy; one great granddaughter: Naomi Connor; one sister: Niki Girls of Indianapolis, IN; several nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death.