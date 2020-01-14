Richard G. “Ric” Crawford, 63, of Canton, passed away at 1:55 PM on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at his residence.

CANTON — Richard G. “Ric” Crawford, 63, of Canton, passed away at 1:55 PM on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at The Elks in Canton. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

Memorials can be made to Richard Crawford in care of Bank of Farmington. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com