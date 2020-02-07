Trudy C. Trobaugh, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 6, 2020.

CANTON – Trudy C. Trobaugh, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 6, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 5, 1946 in Canton, the daughter of Dale “Tom” and Clara (Kennedy) Knowles.

She married Charles E. Trobaugh on June 16, 1972 in Canton. He preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2004.

She was also preceded in death by her loving parents; and twin sister, Judy D. Johnson.

Surviving are two daughters, Kathy (Gary) Livingston of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Sheila Anderson of Canton; one son, Merlin “Andy” Anderson of Canton; daughter-in-law, Robin Anderson of Loveland, Ohio; two step-daughters, Christal Butler of Alton and Rhonda (Craig) Fisher of Slidell, Louisiana; one step-son, Bill (Kelly) Trobaugh of Beaverdam, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Alicia Barnett, Addie Collins, Emily and Christopher Branstetter, Ashley (John) Land, Brittany Anderson and Kyle Anderson; seven step-grandchildren, Freedom Davis, Michael Davis, Christopher (Marissa) Werland, Andrew (Kendall) Werland, Jonathan (Ashleigh Kaye) Trobaugh, Taylor Trobaugh and Sarah Fisher; 13 great-grandchildren, Triston, Morgan, Chloe, Hallie, Tristin, Zoe, Zeyna, Kylie, Drake, Gracelyn, Maddox, Rosie and Benson; 12 step-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Allan Johnson; and two nieces, Tommra (Dave) Kiesow and Tatia (Corey LaForme) Gibbons. Also surviving are two very special friends, Marie Winters and Wilma Trobaugh, who were always there with love, support and understanding. Her dog Maddie was her constant companion and gave her much joy and laughter.

She was a graduate of Spoon River College, Graham School of Nursing and Western Illinois University. She was a registered nurse employed by Graham Hospital for 18 years, holding several positions and certifications in specialty nursing.

She founded and belonged to the Canton Amputee Support Group for many years where she made many wonderful friends.

She was a member of Shield’s Chapel United Methodist Church and taught Friendly Builders Sunday School Class, the Chime Choir and Praise Choir. She also served as Membership Secretary, Lay Leader and member of Annual Conference.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton with a visitation two hours prior at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.

Memorials may be made to Shield’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Fulton County Humane Society.

To view Trudy’s video tribute or to leave online condolences please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com