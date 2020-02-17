Christine “Granny” Agans, 97, of Rushville, passed away at 2:02 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.

She was born on October 22, 1922, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of William Clarence and Nettie Marie (Creech) Oliver. She first married Vern Campbell on November 16, 1940, in Rushville. She later married Lora Agans on January 3, 1949, in Mt. Sterling. He preceded her in death on March 21, 1979.

Surviving are two children Judy Park of Rushville and David Agans and wife Donna of Camden, five grandchildren Rick Park and wife Susan, Terry Agans, L. Dale Agans and companion Christa Mantzke, Colonel Angie Freeman and husband Doug, and Tonia Thornton, numerous great, great great, and great great great grandchildren, one brother Russell Oliver of Blandinsville, one sister Kathleen Barry of Macomb, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one step daughter Leona Stolp, two stepsons Carroll Agans and Francis Agans, son-in-law William “Bill” Park, Sr. four grandsons Monte Park, Harold Park, William “Ballpark” Park, Jr., and George Stolp, two great grandsons, eight brothers and two half-sisters.

Christine worked at Mickleberry’s in Rushville and later as the cook at the Camden School. She was known as “Sarge”, while working at Chef Edwards in Macomb. She later washed dishes at Ping’s Pantry and cleaned office buildings.

She attended the Camden Assembly of God Church and joined the Rushville Assembly of God Church in 1998. She enjoyed carpentry work and did a number of remodeling projects on her home. She collected chickens and loved to garden. She was known for her sense of humor and loved to get down on the floor and play with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with Pastor Fred Fritz officiating. Interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Memorials are suggested to the Honor Flight, in tribute to all of her family members that have served in the military.