Margaret “Joan” England, 84, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 2:17 p.m. Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Illinois.

She was born Sept. 15, 1935 in McDonough County, Illinois to Ralph and Ida (Wood) England.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy England Gallagher of Faribault, Minn., 4 nieces, Michelle Gallagher of Prescott, Ariz., Patricia J. Fricke of Edina, Minn., Theresa Moreau of Faribault, Minn., Laura Hagen of New Richland, Minn.; a nephew William Gallagher of Faribault, Minn. and several great nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Macomb; and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Beta Mu Chapter.

She worked for the Federal Land Bank of Macomb for several years and finished her career at Union National Bank in Macomb.

Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020 at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. Kelly Ingersoll will officiate. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Glade City Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Christian Church or charity of the donor’s choice. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com