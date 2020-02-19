Dwane W. Warner of Ste. Marie passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, Olney, Illinois.

Funeral services celebrating Dwane’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton with Pastor Paul Goss officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be offered at 8:00 p.m. by Newton Masonic Lodge No. 216 AF&AM. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to either the American Diabetes Association or to the First Assembly of God, Olney, Illinois.

Dwane was born on August 5, 1935 in Mt. Zion, Illinois the son of Garnet and Maude (Bell) Warner. He attended the Sulphur Springs and Mt. Zion Schools. On November 6, 1952, Dwane married Barbara Tilton in Decatur, Illinois. She preceded him in death in July of 2000. On February 14, 2003, he married Dianna Bare of Olney, Illinois. She survives. Dwane was a lifelong farmer retiring in 2000. He later worked as a correctional officer for twelve and one half years until his retirement in 2002.

Dwane was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church where he served as Sunday school teacher, choir member, and committee member. He later attended and joined membership with the First Assembly of God in Olney. A former past master of Hazel Dell Lodge, Dwane was a member of Newton Lodge 216 and the Valley of Danville Scottish Rite. He was a lifelong member of the Farm Bureau and served as director and president of the Jasper County Farm Bureau. Through the years, he served on the boards of Rich-Law Service Company, Jasper County Extension Service, and the Water Conservation Board and was a long time 4-H leader in Hunt City and Willow Hill. He served as a Hunt City Trustee, a Republican precinct committeeman and was a member of the Robinson Western Saddle Club.

Dwane loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, trail riding and camping which lead him to camp in most of the continental United States. He also enjoyed baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Dwane will be loved and remembered by his wife Dianna Warner of Ste. Marie; children Jerry Warner of Newton, Deb (Jerry) Doan of Claremont and Belinda Warner of Springfield; step-children Ronald (Tony) Bare of Olney, Tammy (Stephen) Mitchell of Olney, Tom (Lori) Bare of Calhoun, Tim (Misty) Bare of Olney, and Adam (Kristy) Haston of Greenville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Belscamper of Macon, IL and Marie McGheon of Mattoon; and many nieces and nephews.

His parents, wife Barbara, brothers Glen, Morris, Richard, Robert and George, sisters Priscilla, Audrey, Margaret and Alice, and step-son Kerry Todd Bare preceded him in death.

