Erma E. Young, 98, of Macomb, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, 5:35 a.m. at Wesley Village Nursing Home. She was born July 27, 1921, the daughter of Delvin B. and Katherine “Kate” Efaw. Raised on their Ellison Township farm, she graduated in 1939 from Roseville Township High School. In 1941, she received her Teachers Certificate from Western Illinois State Teachers College in Macomb. After college, employment included the National Bank of Monmouth accounting department and student tutoring for the Northwestern school district.

She married First Lieutenant Ross W. Young on May 23, 1945 at the 15th Air Force base in Midland, Texas. He was completing his military service as an instructor after 47 bombardier missions in the Toretto, Italy World War II Theater. They farmed approximately 60 years in the Good Hope/Roseville area. Erma had a vital financial and accounting role in this family farming operation.

Her interests included family, friends, bridge, reading and genealogy. She helped with research for two familial descendant books. Also, she clipped obituaries of Roseville area residents for the benefit of the Roseville Branch Library. Her mother and sister, Louise M. Rankin, were both long term librarians. She was a member of Roseville Christian Church, TTT Society, and the Roseville American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by Nancy E. (C.F.) Downey of Roseville, Ill., Robert W. (Jill) Young of Monmouth, Ill. and Mark T. (Penny) Young of Destin, Fla.. Also surviving are six grandchildren – Michael (Megan) Downey of Mt. Vernon, Ia., Jennifer (Rob) Montgomery of Mt. Pleasant, Ia., Durkin (Courtney) Young of Monmouth, Ill., Chelsie (Zach) Otto of Barrington Hills, Ill., Brandon (Nicole) Young of Effingham, Ill., and Tyler (Amber) Young of Washington, Ill. She also has seven great-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, sister and a grandchild at birth.

A private family graveside service will be held; no formal visitation is scheduled but friends may call Friday, March 6, 2020. Condolences may also be expressed to the family at wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Roseville Branch Library or Wesley Village of Macomb. The Wise Family Funeral Home of Roseville, Ill. is in charge of funeral services.