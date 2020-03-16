Steve Hixon, 57, of Claremont, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence. Steve was born on June 6, 1962 in Richland County, IL, the son of Raymond and Barbara (Allen) Hixon.

Steve is survived by his life partner, Cheryl Bourgeois; daughter, Vanessa Bourgeois-Hixon; brothers, James Hixon and wife Lynette of Robinson, IL; Jerry Hixon and wife Gail of Claremont; Mike Hixon and wife Rebekkah of Willow Hill, IL; Tom Hixon and wife Kathy of Claremont; sister, Patty Inyart and husband Jeff of Claremont; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Laurie Beth Hixon; and son-in-law, Jared Runyon.

Memorials can be made to Richland Co. CEO Program, 315 W Main St, Olney, IL 62450.

Cremation rites were accorded. No services are planned at this time.