Dannie Max Van Fleet, 85, of Colchester, passed away at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born on January 5, 1935 in Colchester to Woodrow and Virginia Stoneking Van Fleet. He married Anita Thompson on October 15, 1958. She passed away on April 17, 2015. Also preceding him in death were his parents, grandson Andreas Van Fleet, nephew, Rollon Wade Van Fleet, and brothers, Larry Van Fleet and Rollon (Ozzie) Van Fleet.

He is survived by children Patrick (Verena) Van Fleet of St. Paul, Minnesota and Jacqueline Van Fleet Dolphin of West Des Moines, Iowa; five grandchildren, Samuel, Matthias and Rachel Van Fleet, and Charles and Caitlyn Dolphin; one sister, Betty Beth (Clyde) Farwell of Monmouth; two sisters-in-law, Luella Van Fleet and Joyce Van Fleet both of Blandinsville; seven nieces, one nephew, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dannie lived his entire life in Colchester save for the period from 1971-2001 when he and his family lived in Farmington. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 649 working primarily as a crane operator on numerous projects across 15.5 counties in western and central Illinois. Dannie was an Air Force veteran (1953-1957) having served in the Korean War and was a member of the of the Masons. He was an avid golfer and loved playing and watching baseball.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Out of concern for the coronavirus, a private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Colchester where full military rites will be conducted by the Macomb American Legion and Macomb VFW. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Macomb VFW.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Blandinsville oversees arrangements. You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.