Richard “Dick” Housewright, 80, of Burlington, Ia., passed away at 9:34 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington, Ia.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in LaHarpe Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Goettsche officiating. A memorial fund has been established for the Great River Hospice House. Contributions may be mailed to Kelly Gustafson, 10926 160th St., Burlington, IA 52601. Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe is assisting the family with arrangements.