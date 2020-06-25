ODELL — Scott N. Lightbody, 54, Odell, died at 9:21 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, in rural Pontiac, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Scott was born Nov. 4, 1965, in Utica, N.Y., a son of Robert McKeith and Joyce Helen Everton Lightbody. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include his fiance, Brenda Dooley, Mazon; two step-daughters, Meegan Dooley and Morgan David, both of Mazon; one step-son, Brandon (Brittany) Countryman; one step-son-in-law, Ryan Shaver, Mazon; one sister, Allyson Lightbody, Dublin, Calif.; one brother, Keith Lightbody, California; five step-grandchildren, Patrick, Emma, Braydon, Bradley and Ethan; nieces and nephews, Abbey Stimson, Carter Stimson, Emmry (Jimmy Benge) Stimson and Mitchell (Jennifer) Stimson.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Craig Lightbody; and one brother-in-law, Charlie Stimson.

Scott was a union laborer working for Kankakee Valley Construction Company through Local #996. Memorials may be made to the family.

This obituary may be viewed and a guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.