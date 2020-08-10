Mary Rathbun, 82, Fairbury, died at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at her nephew's residence in Fairbury.

A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fairbury, with the Rev. Scott Archer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Mary was born March 8, 1938, in Fairbury, the daughter of Alois and Dellaphine Watson Nimbler. She married James R. Rathbun May 1, 2004. He died Jan. 8, 2013.

Survivors include her nephew, Matt Nimbler, Fairbury, and his children; his step-children, Tim (Julie) Rathbun, Bloomington, Tom (Rita) Rathbun, Fairbury, Terry (Penny) Rathbun, Bloomington, Mark (Dora) Rathbun, Muscatine, Iowa, and Teresa Palen, Forrest; one brother, George "Nick" Nimbler, Stockton, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Margaret Nimbler, Davenport, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Joseph Nimbler.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Fairbury or to SELCAS.