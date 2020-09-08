Michael Scott Harris, 56, of Newburgh, IN, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.

He was born September 10, 1963, in Riverton, Wyoming, to Kenneth Earl and Judith Marie (Frnka) Harris.

Michael worked in the oil and gas industry for many years as an engineer. He directed several businesses with his father, brother, and son in the industry which spanned the globe.

His accomplishments revolutionized his industry, drawing praise across the world. Men often wonder what the significance of their lives will be; however, Scott never had to wonder as he was surrounded by the magnitude and success of all his endeavors. He will be terribly missed; however, his memory will forever be cherished.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth Earl Harris and Judith Marie Harris of Olney, IL; son, Matthew Ryan Harris of Newburgh, IN; daughter, Maria Elizabeth Harris of Bowling Green, KY; wife, Lisa Harris; and brother, Todd Keith Harris of Bixby, OK.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Titzer Family Funeral Homes, 510 W. Jennings St., Newburgh, IN 47630, (812) 853-8314.